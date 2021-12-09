Kimmich is out until January due to lung damage caused by Covid.

Bayern Munich announced on Thursday that star midfielder Joshua Kimmich will be out until January due to lung damage induced by Covid-19.

Last month, Kimmich, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for coronavirus.

Kimmich, who is anticipated to be one of Germany’s top players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said, “I’m delighted my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended.”

“I’m doing great, but owing to minor infiltrations in my lungs, I can’t train fully yet.”

“As a result, I’ll undertake some rehabilitative training and can’t wait to get back to work in January.”

The midfielder will miss Bayern’s home game against FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday, as well as the away game against Stuttgart on December 14 and the Allianz Arena’s last game of the season against Wolfsburg on December 17.

Last month, Kimmich triggered a vaccination debate in Germany when he stated that he had elected not to be immunized owing to “personal reasons.”

Some Bayern fans were outraged by the revelation, because in Germany, spectators at football events must show that they are completely vaccinated or have recovered from Covid, while the players they are watching only just produce a negative test result.

After being placed in quarantine as contact cases, Kimmich’s colleagues Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala permitted themselves to get vaccinated, according to both Bild and Kicker magazine.

Last month, Germany’s head coach, Hansi Flick, disclosed that Kimmich had changed his mind.

At a German FA event, Flick stated, “I think it’s headed in the direction of ‘Jo’ becoming vaccinated.”

Bayern Munich reportedly advised five unvaccinated players that if they had to quarantine after refusing to get vaccinated, their earnings would be deducted.

One of newly-elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s first acts as leader is expected to be the passage of legislation making vaccination mandatory beginning in February or March of next year.

Although there has been a wave of popular opposition to coronavirus limitations, the majority of the political spectrum has rallied behind the previously controversial action.