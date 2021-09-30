Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s sister, has been promoted.

Analysts say Kim Yo Jong’s latest promotion reinforces her place in Pyongyang’s power circles. She has served as a sister, adviser, and now senior official to North Korea’s leader.

She has long been one of Kim Jong Un’s closest aides and one of the most powerful women in the isolated regime, and her appointment to the State Affairs Commission (SAC), the country’s highest government body, was revealed on Thursday.

It’s a big move up from her previous job as a vice department director in the ruling party, and it’s sure to fuel speculation that she could be a long-shot candidate to succeed her brother, whose health is a constant source of debate.

Analysts warn that such a transfer would flout precedent and give the socially conservative North its first female leader.

According to Shin Beom-chul, a scholar at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, Kim Jong Un has elevated Kim Yo Jong’s status.

Yo Jong is one of three children born to Kim Jong Il’s predecessor Kim Jong Il and his third known girlfriend, former dancer Ko Yong Hui, according to Seoul’s Ministry of Unification.

She attended school in Switzerland alongside her brother and advanced quickly through the ranks after their father died in 2011.

Until his funeral, when she was seen on official television standing immediately behind Kim Jong Un, sorrowful and ashen-faced, her presence was barely known to the rest of the world.

In contrast, as she rode down an escalator at Incheon airport as her brother’s envoy to the 2018 Winter Olympics, she flashed an incomprehensible smile, becoming the first member of the North’s ruling dynasty to set foot in the South since the Korean War.

From the clothes she wore to the luggage she carried to her handwriting, every detail of her visit was scrutinized.

It is unknown whether she is married, in keeping with the secrecy surrounding North Korea’s leaders.

She has recently been seen by her brother’s side, including at his summits with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and then-US President Donald Trump, where she was seen bringing Kim an ashtray when he stepped off for a cigarette break on their 60-hour train journey to Hanoi for a meeting that then collapsed.

She’s also made a habit of issuing remarks in her own name in which she slams the White House. Brief News from Washington Newsday.