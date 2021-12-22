Kim Kardashian Spent The Weekend In Pete Davidson’s $1.2 Million Condo.

Kim Kardashian was photographed leaving Pete Davidson’s posh Staten Island condo earlier this week after spending the entire weekend with him.

Kardashian was seen sneaking out of her comedian boyfriend’s condo through the side entrance in a video acquired by PageSix, wearing a black hat.

According to the publication, Kardashian, 41, spent the weekend at Davidson’s condo, despite having a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Financial District.

The two were seen going to the movies and eating dinner together in Staten Island over the weekend.

In 2020, the “Saturday Night Live” star paid $1.2 million for his Staten Island condo.

He had shared a $1.3 million property in Staten Island with his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, before moving into the condo in December.

His move to the condo followed a growing affair with actress Phoebe Dynevor from “Bridgerton,” but the two have since called it quits.

The condo where Davidson lives is on the water with a view of Manhattan. According to the New York Post, it contains two bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

A Hawaiian-themed bathroom and a purple-painted kitchen were seen in the initial listing photos.

The house has a towering ceiling and many windows. It also has an open floor plan, a private patio, and a remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and a peninsula seating space.

A protected doorman entry, residents’ lounge, fitness facility, children’s playground, and grilling stations are among the building’s amenities.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davidson has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Each episode of “SNL” that the comic appears on is said to pay him at least $15,000.

On “SNL,” he earns roughly $315,000 per year, assuming he appears in all 21 episodes. According to the outlet, the highest-paid cast members are paid $25,000 every episode and can earn up to $500,000 per year.

Kardashian and Davidson initially became linked in October, when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

On Oct. 9, the two had an onscreen kiss for a spoof during the reality star’s “SNL” hosting debut.