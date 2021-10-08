Killer of Cereals? What Your Breakfast Favorites Will Look Like After Kellogg’s Goes On Strike.

About 1,400 Kellogg Company employees went on strike Tuesday, halting manufacturing of several of America’s favorite morning cereals, including Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes, and Froot Loops.

The walkout affects plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, and it’s unknown how the demand for employee rights, vacation and holiday pay, and healthcare would effect supply of the popular breakfast staples.

“Kellogg workers across the country have been working long, hard hours, day in and day out, to produce Kellogg ready-to-eat cereals for American families for more than a year throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” Anthony Shelton, president of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union, said in a statement.

“In response to these dedicated, industrious employees, Kellogg has demanded that they forego adequate healthcare, retirement benefits, and vacation and holiday compensation.” “The firm continues to threaten to ship more jobs to Mexico if workers refuse to accept ridiculous ideas that would strip workers of long-held safeguards,” Shelton continued.

According to CNN, while union members are concerned about employment being relocated to Mexico, Kellogg products manufactured outside of the United States are shipped to international markets rather than the United States. In reality, Kellogg’s sales outside of North America will account for 40% of total sales in 2020.

Kellogg spokesman Kris Bahner said in a statement that the firm was “disappointed” by the union, but that its compensation and benefits “are among the finest in the industry.”

“We are dedicated to achieving a fair and competitive contract that acknowledges our employees’ crucial job and contributes to our plants’ and company’s long-term success.” “We are ready, willing, and able to continue negotiating in the hopes of reaching a quick agreement,” Bahner added.