Kigali Welcomes Kenyan Culture with the Opening of ‘Choma Zone’ at Paramount Hotel

The Kenyan diaspora in Rwanda has brought a slice of Nairobi to Kigali with the opening of the “Choma Zone” at the Paramount Hotel. The new eatery offers authentic Kenyan barbecue dishes, creating a vibrant cultural exchange as it caters to both homesick Kenyans and curious locals alike.

A Culinary and Cultural Celebration

The launch of “Choma Zone” is more than just a food venture; it serves as a meeting point for the Kenyan community in Rwanda. On the opening night, guests were treated to the unmistakable aroma of roasted goat meat, a staple of Kenyan cuisine, and a taste of home for many in the crowd. Dr. Martin Kimemia, Vice Chancellor of Mount Kigali University, officiated the event, emphasizing the broader significance of the initiative beyond food.

“This is not just about meat,” Dr. Kimemia remarked during the ceremony. “It’s about bringing our culture, our hospitality, and creating spaces where the 5,000 Kenyan expatriates in Rwanda can feel connected, while contributing to Rwanda’s economy.” The evening also saw discussions around education and employment in East Africa, with a focus on producing job-ready graduates and integrating East African nations’ economies.

Amid the festivities, Kenyan radio personality Muthoni wa Kirumba hosted a mentorship session, offering advice to the youth. “The hustle is real, but resilience is our trademark,” she told the attendees. The celebration was made even livelier by performances from popular Mugithi artist Waithaka wa Jane and DJ Dibul, turning the evening into a vibrant celebration of Kenyan music and culture.

The Menu and the Broader Impact

The “Choma Zone” offers more than just the famed nyama choma. Guests can enjoy kachumbari (a fresh salsa), ugali (cornmeal dish), and mutura (African sausage), providing a complete Kenyan dining experience in the heart of Kigali. These traditional dishes stand in contrast to the more common brochettes (skewers) found in Kigali’s other eateries.

While the food is the main attraction, the venue also holds a deeper significance for Rwanda’s growing Kenyan expatriate community. The Paramount Hotel, the location of the “Choma Zone,” is quickly becoming a central hub for Kenyans working in sectors like education, banking, and IT. This aligns with Kenya’s expanding “soft power” in the region, with cultural exports like Mugithi music and nyama choma gaining influence alongside traditional trade agreements.

For Kenyans living in Rwanda, the “Choma Zone” offers a sense of home. One attendee described the comforting aroma of roasting meat as “the smell of a Friday in Nairobi West,” underscoring the importance of cultural ties even while living abroad. The opening of the “Choma Zone” comes at a time when regional integration is growing, and citizens can now move more freely across East Africa.

As the event concluded with music and dancing, it was clear that cultural diplomacy often happens outside the boardroom—sometimes over a plate of roasted meat and a cold drink. With its unique blend of food, culture, and meaningful dialogue, the “Choma Zone” has certainly left its mark on Kigali.