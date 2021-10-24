Khalilzad believes the US should have pushed ex-Afghan President Ghani harder.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy to Afghanistan who just resigned, claimed in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS that the US did not put enough pressure on former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to share power with the Taliban.

For the first time since his departure was announced on October 18, the Afghan-born Khalilzad raised doubts about the Biden administration’s decision to loosen limitations on the pullout arrangement he had reached with Islamist rebels during President Donald Trump’s administration.

The agreement between Washington and the Taliban, which excluded Ghani’s government in Kabul, was signed on February 29, 2020, paving the stage for the US to finish its longest conflict.

But, according to Khalilzad, it was a “conditions-based package” that included talks between the rebels and Kabul as well as a durable, comprehensive cease-fire.

However, once in the White House, President Joe Biden opted to “conduct a calendar-based withdrawal” regardless of the circumstances, he added.

He went on to say, “That was a decision made much above my pay grade.”

Talks between the Taliban and Kabul had started but were dragging, and Washington feared the Taliban might resume attacks on US soldiers if they stayed in the country much longer — a condition Khalilzad recognized as he admitted things had not gone as planned.

He blamed Ghani for the majority of the responsibility, claiming that he never committed to share power with the Taliban.

He stated of the Kabul government, “They chose the status quo than a political settlement.”

“And then, as it became evident that the US was departing, they misjudged the consequences of the ongoing battle.” They had no intention of reaching a political agreement.

“In my opinion, we didn’t put enough pressure on him. With President Ghani, we were gentle. Diplomacy was utilized. “We backed him up.” He claimed that the Taliban would have eventually consented to power-sharing under the original conditional departure deal, however his proof for this was unclear.

The final withdrawal deadline had been established by Biden for August 31.

However, the Taliban attack accelerated in the months and weeks preceding up to that date. Ghani fled Kabul on August 15 as the government fell and the Taliban marched into the capital city.

Khalilzad, who has been widely chastised in Afghanistan for, among other reasons, leaving Kabul out of the US-Taliban accord and who has been widely chastised in Washington since the takeover, has previously blamed Ghani.

