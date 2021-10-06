Key Points from a Facebook Whistleblower on “Moral Bankruptcy”

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower, provided detailed insight into how the social media behemoth operates and how it may be improved on Tuesday.

Haugen informed US lawmakers about what she saw inside the corporation, from an exclusive atmosphere to harm to kids’ body image.

The following are some of the highlights of her testimony:

“If Facebook and Instagram were to be split up, it’s likely that the majority of advertising dollars would flow to Instagram, while Facebook would continue to be this Frankenstein… This is putting people’s lives in jeopardy all throughout the world… Even if they are dismantled, these systems will continue to exist and be dangerous.”

“I believe it is critical that we build systems to ensure that Facebook’s internal research is regularly released to the public.”

“Facebook has a culture that encourages insularity as the way ahead, that sharing information with the public can only lead to misinterpretation.”

“Many of the improvements I’m talking about aren’t going to make Facebook unprofitable,” she asserted. “It will just not be as profitable as it is now.”

“Based on the statistics around problematic use or addiction on the site, as well as children’s self-regulation concerns, I highly recommend lifting the age limits to 16 or 18 years old,” she stated.

For the time being, the official age limit for joining Facebook is 13 years old.

“You can declare moral bankruptcy and confess you made a mistake. And then we’ll be able to go on.”

“I also want to underline that eating disorders are serious; there will be women walking around this globe with brittle bones in 60 years as a result of Facebook’s current emphasis on profit.”

“Facebook knows that today’s parents give their children incorrect counsel because they… have never experienced this addicting experience with a piece of technology. “Why don’t you just stop using it?” they suggest.

“Facebook has set up an organization where the parts of the organization responsible for growing and expanding are separate and not regularly cross-pollinated with the parts of the company that focus on the harms the company has caused.”

“In the end, Mark is responsible. There is no one currently holding Mark accountable but himself.”

“Facebook understands that information that provokes a strong emotional response from you is more likely to receive a click, a comment, or a re-share,” she explained.

“Those clicks, comments, and re-shares aren’t always in your best interests… They prioritize content in your feed so that you will give little hits of dopamine to your. Brief News from Washington Newsday.