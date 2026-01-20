Key 401(k) Strategies That Could Save Retirees Thousands

Recent changes to 401(k) rules offer Americans new opportunities to reduce taxes, avoid penalties, and boost retirement savings. However, many workers are missing out on these key strategies, risking penalties and missed opportunities as the landscape for retirement accounts continues to evolve.

Important Rule Changes You Need to Know

As retirement planning becomes increasingly complex, many individuals overlook essential aspects of their 401(k) and IRA accounts. For instance, while many are aware of the 10% early withdrawal penalty before age 59½, few understand the “Rule of 55.” This exception allows workers aged 55 or older to access their 401(k) funds penalty-free if they leave their job—whether by resignation, firing, or layoff. Public safety workers can tap into their funds even earlier, at age 50. These provisions are a lifeline for those unexpectedly retiring before the traditional age of 65, helping them avoid hefty penalties in the process.

Another often-missed benefit comes with catch-up contributions. For 2026, the contribution limit for a 401(k) is set at $24,500. However, individuals aged 50 and older can contribute an additional $8,000, allowing them to contribute up to $32,500. For those between 60 and 63, the limit rises further to $35,750. This increased contribution can significantly lower taxable income. For example, a person earning $100,000 who contributes $20,000 to their 401(k) will only be taxed on $80,000, a savings that can be crucial as retirement approaches.

RMDs and Roth Conversions: Avoiding Common Pitfalls

As retirees begin to withdraw their savings, they must also be aware of Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), which kick in at age 73. Failure to follow RMD rules can lead to penalties, including the risk of doubling taxable income if two distributions are taken within the same year. A simple way to avoid this is to take the first RMD by December 31 of the year you turn 73, preventing any issues with double taxation.

Beyond standard withdrawals, many retirees are taking advantage of Roth conversions to minimize their tax obligations in the future. By converting some of their 401(k) funds into a Roth IRA, individuals pay taxes upfront but allow their money to grow tax-free thereafter. This strategy is particularly effective in years when a person’s income is lower, such as early retirement years, as it allows for more manageable tax payments.

Another helpful strategy is the Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD). Retirees can donate up to $108,000 from traditional IRAs directly to charity, lowering their taxable income. This allows individuals to contribute to causes they care about while reducing the amount of money that is taxed by the IRS.

While some may consider 401(k) loans in times of financial strain, they should be used cautiously. Borrowing from your retirement savings can prevent money from growing during the loan period, and if you leave your job before the loan is repaid, the remaining balance is considered taxable income. However, it remains a better option than early withdrawals, which carry both tax penalties and additional fees.

Staying on top of these rules is essential for maximizing retirement savings and avoiding unexpected tax hits. Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but understanding these overlooked rules can save you thousands in penalties and taxes, ensuring that your hard-earned savings last throughout retirement.