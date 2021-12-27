Kevin Hart Net Worth: In 2016, the actor earned $90 million from comedy shows and films.

Kevin Hart, an American comedian and producer, has accumulated a huge wealth through his comedic appearances and film productions.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 42-year-old actor has a net worth of $200 million as of 2021.

Between August 2015 and August 2016, the Hollywood actor, who starred in “Scary Movie 3,” “Soul Plane,” and “Little Fockers,” among other films, earned $90 million from movies, sponsorships, and other sources.

According to Parade, he was the highest-paid comedian in 2016 thanks to his worldwide tours and endorsement deals with well-known brands such as H&M, Hyundai, and Foot Locker, as well as his role in the extremely profitable “Secret Life of Pets.”

Hart earned $60 million between June 2017 and June 2018. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he earned another $60 million. According to Forbes, he earned $39 million in 2020.

Hart’s comedy career began in 2009 when he featured on Comedy Central’s “I’m a Grown Little Man.”

From there, he got roles in films including “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Paper Soldiers,” “Ride Along,” “About Last Night,” and “The Wedding Ringer,” and gained greater fame.

“Central Intelligence,” “Fatherhood,” and “Jumanji” are some of his best-known films. “Jumanji” made a total of $1.8 billion at the box office, according to the news outlet.

Hart bought a $1.99 million home in Tarzana, California, in 2012. He did, however, sell the home in 2019 for $2.75 million.

Hart’s principal property in recent years has been a big mansion in a gated enclave in Calabasas, California. He paid $1.35 million for the 26-acre parcel of undeveloped land in 2015.

The actor is also known for having a number of high-end automobiles.

According to a Fox News article, the actor got himself a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda custom-built by Speedkore for his 40th birthday.

Hart had given himself a Ferrari 488 valued almost $300,000 the year before.

The actor just shared a photo on Instagram of his new Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider, which he claims is the first to be delivered to the US.

According to Yahoo News, he purchased the fancy vehicle to commemorate the premiere of his latest Netflix limited series “True Story.”

Hart also owns two Ferrari 488 GTBs and a Ferrari 458 Spyder.