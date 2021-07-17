Kevin David Lehmann, the World’s Youngest Billionaire, is a teenager.

Kevin David Lehmann, a German heir, is the world’s youngest billionaire at the moment. He is only 18 years old.

According to Forbes’ 35th annual billionaires list, the adolescent is worth $3.3 billion after inheriting holdings in German drugstore giant drogerie markt from his father, Guenther Lehmann.

According to the publication, his father handed his 50% ownership to Lehmann when he was 14, but it remained under trusteeship until he was 18 in September last year.

Guenther and his family are not actively involved in drogerie markt’s business, and nothing is known about the Lehmann family, according to Forbes.

Drogerie markt is Germany’s largest pharmacy chain, founded in 1973 by Goetz Werner. According to the company’s website, it employs over 41,000 people in more than 2,000 locations around the country.

When Guenther was still running his family’s Pfannkuch grocery business, he invested in drogerie markt in 1974.

In 1973, Werner started his first shop in Karlsruhe, Germany.

According to Forbes, the pharmacy company now generates more than $12 billion in yearly revenue.

According to Insider, Lehmann has “no discernable presence” on social media. This is in stark contrast to his predecessor, Kylie Jenner, who, at the age of 21, was dubbed Forbes’ youngest self-made millionaire in 2019.

After Jenner was removed from Forbes’ list, Austin Russell, aged 26, is the youngest self-made billionaire, having dropped out of Stanford in 2012 to create Luminar Technologies. The laser lidar (light, detection, and ranging) startup manufactures sensors and other technology for self-driving cars, with customers including Volvo and Toyota. After Luminar went public in December 2020, he is now worth $2.4 billion.

Wang Zelong of China, 24, is the world’s second-youngest billionaire, according to Forbes.

He is worth an estimated $1.5 billion after inheriting a $1.3 billion share in CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., a titanium dioxide pigment manufacturer. Coatings, polymers, ink, and other products can all benefit from the white pigment.

Alexandra and Katharina Andresen, 24 and 25, respectively, are worth $1.4 billion and are ranked third and fourth on Forbes’ list. They each received 42 percent of Ferd, a Norway-based investment firm with yearly turnover of around $2 billion, from their father.