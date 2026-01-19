Kenya’s Struggling “Blue Economy” Fails to Tap Ocean Wealth

Kenya’s ambitious “Blue Economy” vision remains a distant dream as local fishermen face an uphill battle against outdated technology, foreign trawlers, and significant infrastructure gaps. Despite the country’s rich aquatic resources, billions of shillings in ocean wealth remain untapped, hindering the sector’s potential to contribute to national economic growth.

Outdated Gear and Foreign Competition

Although Kenya’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) offers vast potential for fisheries and maritime industries, local fishermen in coastal areas such as Lamu and Malindi continue to struggle. With outdated gear and insufficient investment, many rely on rudimentary tools like canoes to fish close to shore. In contrast, foreign fleets operate industrial trawlers in deeper waters, reaping the benefits of Kenya’s marine resources without restrictions. This disparity, as described by Ali Shebwana, a fisherman from Malindi, is like “fighting battleships with canoes.”

The government’s initiatives, including efforts to empower Beach Management Units (BMUs), have largely been theoretical. Meanwhile, foreign trawlers continue to exploit the country’s maritime wealth with little regulation, leaving local fishermen to face dwindling catches.

Economic Losses from Poor Infrastructure

Post-harvest losses contribute significantly to the underperformance of Kenya’s fishing industry. Up to 40% of fish caught are wasted due to the lack of proper cold storage facilities. While Kenyan fish spoil on the beaches, the country imports frozen tilapia from China, highlighting the absurdity of the situation. Local fishermen are left watching as a critical resource is wasted due to inadequate logistics and infrastructure.

The lack of modern equipment and processing facilities has kept the sector from achieving its potential. Despite Kenya’s vast coastline, the fishing industry contributes only a small fraction to the nation’s GDP, stymied by systemic inefficiencies.

The challenge extends to security issues as well. Although the government has set up a Coast Guard to patrol the waters, its ability to combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing is limited. Experts estimate that Kenya loses up to KES 10 billion annually due to IUU fishing, further draining the economy of valuable resources.

Financing the Blue Economy

Experts agree that the solution lies in “Blue Finance”—a term used to describe the need for financial institutions to invest in the Blue Economy. Without adequate financing for the fishing sector, local communities will continue to miss out on the potential economic benefits of their coastal resources. Until the government treats the fishing industry with the same urgency as other major sectors like tea and coffee, Kenya’s maritime wealth will remain a promising, yet underutilized, asset.

As Kenya looks to capitalize on its Blue Economy, the challenge will be ensuring that its coastal communities benefit from the resources surrounding them. The government must take urgent action to address the technological, logistical, and security challenges that continue to hinder the sector’s growth.