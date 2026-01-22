Kenya’s Seafarers Face Job Losses as ID Document Chaos Persists

Kenya’s maritime industry is grappling with a crippling bureaucratic impasse that is leaving thousands of seafarers stranded and without work. The confusion over the issuance of Seafarers’ Identity Documents (SIDs) has caused a significant disruption in an industry that depends heavily on global mobility. With over 1,500 Kenyans losing jobs on international vessels in the past year alone, the stakes have never been higher for the country’s maritime ambitions.

Red Tape Strangles the Blue Economy

The core issue lies in the lack of coordination between government agencies responsible for processing SIDs. While the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) oversees the maritime industry, the responsibility for producing the biometric SIDs was shifted to the Department of Immigration. This decision, intended to meet International Labour Organization (ILO) standards, has instead led to a bottleneck in processing, with no clear authority taking charge of the process.

The situation is dire for Kenyan seafarers, whose employment on international ships depends on possessing these crucial documents. Without a valid SID, workers are effectively unemployable. As one seafarer, Juma Ali, who was recently offloaded from a cargo ship in Dubai, explains, “We are being replaced by Filipinos and Indians because our papers are not in order. Time is money in shipping, and companies cannot wait for the government to figure out who prints a plastic card.”

Economic and Governance Impacts

The implications of this bureaucratic failure are far-reaching. In addition to the direct loss of jobs, the Seafarers Union of Kenya estimates that 1,500 jobs have been lost due to delays in document processing. The revenue hit from these job losses is substantial, particularly for counties like Mombasa and Kwale, which rely heavily on remittances from seafarers.

Kenya’s ratification of ILO Convention 185 in 2022 promised to align the country’s maritime workforce with global standards. However, sluggish implementation has left many workers in limbo. The biometric cards, which must be tamper-proof and machine-readable, have yet to be fully rolled out, leaving the country’s seafarers facing an uncertain future.

Experts suggest that the fragmented process, with the KMA collecting data and Immigration handling card production, has created a vacuum in responsibility. Maritime lawyer Jane Wanjiru argues that this gap in governance is at the heart of the issue: “By splitting the process between the Ministry of Blue Economy and the Ministry of Interior, we’ve set up a system where no one takes responsibility.”

As the backlog grows, with over 10,000 pending applications, the government’s promises to “fast-track” the process have done little to rebuild trust. Recruitment agencies are increasingly bypassing Kenya in favor of countries with more efficient systems, leaving the nation’s seafarers with little hope of securing employment abroad.

Unless the KMA and the Department of Immigration can quickly harmonize their operations, Kenya’s once-promising maritime workforce may find itself permanently sidelined in a global industry where time is, quite literally, money.