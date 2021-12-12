Kenya’s reliance on easy credit has resulted in public shaming.

Ambrose Kilonzo, a Kenyan security guard, simply needed a few seconds and no collateral to receive a loan through a mobile app. When he defaulted, though, lenders contacted his boss, putting his employment in jeopardy.

It’s an ordeal shared by many in Kenya, where a spike in digital lending has led to hundreds of people swiping their way into debt with high-interest loans similar to the one Kilonzo took out.

Despite the fact that the apps promise unbanked people quick and discreet cash, failure to repay frequently leads in public humiliation, with debt collectors calling the borrower’s friends, family, and even employers to shame them into paying up.

Kilonzo, who makes 23,000 Kenyan shillings ($206, 178 euros) each month, had no intention of risking his career for a loan of less than $30.

The 38-year-old told AFP, “This was like a top-up.”

“It was so simple to obtain the money because of the way it was presented.” It wasn’t a major issue.” According to 2019 data from the Central Bank of Kenya and the finance non-profit FSD Kenya, digital lending has exploded in the East African country, with only 41% of the population having access to a bank account.

Its rapid development has been fueled by a thriving technology sector that includes success stories such as Mpesa, a mobile money service developed by telecom giant Safaricom and used by more than half of Kenya’s 53 million people.

In 2015, the country has only five digital lenders. Today, it is home to over 100 apps, including Tala, which is supported by Silicon Valley, Okash, which is owned by China, and Opesa, which advances up to $60 million in loans per month.

However, companies are increasingly being scrutinized for unscrupulous activities such as charging up to 400% interest rates.

They are well known for collecting data from borrowers’ phones and using it to embarrass people who have defaulted on their payments.

Patricia Kamene’s acquaintances received a bombardment of calls from a debt collector when she fell behind on her interest payments.

Most users, like Kamene, are unaware that they have given app developers permission to access their contacts database, call and SMS logs, Facebook friends list, location, and other data.

After losing her work as a supermarket attendant during the coronavirus pandemic, the 24-year-old single mother’s dire need for cash led her to ignore the fine print.

"When you're starving and have nothing, but the applications promise you money, you take it anyhow."