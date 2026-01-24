Kenya’s Mwanahamisi Hamadi Named Among Top 20 Most Impactful Women

Citizen TV anchor Mwanahamisi Hamadi has been recognized as one of Kenya’s Top 20 Most Impactful Women, celebrated for her groundbreaking work uplifting women through her ‘Mwanamke Bomba’ segment. The accolade, which follows a ‘Shujaa’ state commendation, further solidifies her role as a transformative figure in Kenyan journalism.

Highlighting Women’s Stories

Hamadi’s rise to prominence stems from her refusal to follow the typical media script. Rather than focusing solely on the country’s political elite, she has dedicated her career to telling the stories of everyday women. Her flagship segment, ‘Mwanamke Bomba,’ has become more than just a television program; it’s a movement that has raised the profiles of over 500 women, with many of them benefiting from direct financial support and business opportunities. The program has touched lives in places ranging from the bustling markets of Nairobi to the quiet villages in Kilifi, focusing on women from all walks of life.

Her unique approach, which often sees her stepping into the field dressed in gumboots and reflector jackets, contrasts sharply with the conventional “glamour anchor” stereotype. Hamadi has braved garages, farms, and even remote villages to find compelling stories, such as that of Cecilia Wangari, an 83-year-old sound technician, showing her commitment to giving a voice to the unsung heroes of society.

In a recent speech, Hamadi reflected on her success: “I decided to major in women and give them a voice,” she said. “I saw that the world, specifically our country, has decided to crown me.” Her storytelling is deeply rooted in Swahili culture—respectful, emotive, and powerful, capturing the true essence of the Kenyan experience.

A Powerful Symbol

For young girls in Kenya, particularly in coastal regions where female education rates lag, Hamadi’s position as a prominent Hijabi woman on national television offers a rare and potent symbol of possibility. It has become clear that Hamadi is more than just a journalist; she is an agent of change.

The ‘Mwanamke Bomba’ segment not only amplifies women’s voices but also translates into tangible economic benefits. When Hamadi features women like a female mechanic or a small business owner, the result is often immediate—clients flock to these businesses, and in many cases, women gain access to funding and support they might not otherwise have received.

As Hamadi accepts this honor, her work continues to evolve. Recently, she has started featuring women in tech and innovation, broadening the scope of her mission and modernizing the narrative surrounding African women. In her own words: “A hero is one who sees an opportunity to serve.” Kenya has seen her service, and it is clear that her journey is far from over.