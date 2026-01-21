Kenya’s Car Market Recovers with 20% Surge, Isuzu Leads the Pack

The Kenyan automotive market is showing signs of recovery, with new car sales up by an impressive 19.6% in the 2025 financial year. This surge, driven by lower interest rates and a stable Kenyan shilling, marks a significant rebound after years of stagnation.

According to the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMIA), a total of 13,583 new vehicles were sold in 2025, a substantial increase from 11,352 in the previous year. This growth spans across various vehicle categories, with both heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars experiencing double-digit gains. However, one manufacturer has clearly outpaced the competition.

Isuzu Dominates Sales

Isuzu East Africa continues to cement its dominant position in the Kenyan market, with the company selling 6,494 units, representing nearly half of all new vehicles sold. The company’s success is largely attributed to its popular NPR trucks and D-Max pickups, which are essential to Kenya’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector.

“When businesses are investing in trucks, it’s a sign that the economy is moving,” an Isuzu executive commented. “The demand for logistics and construction vehicles has reached levels not seen since 2022.”

Macroeconomic Factors Drive Growth

Two key economic factors have played a crucial role in the market’s revival:

The Central Bank of Kenya reduced its benchmark lending rate to 9%, making car loans more affordable. The interest rate on loans has decreased from a burdensome 18% to a more manageable 14%, prompting more businesses and individuals to invest in vehicles. Shilling Stability: After a period of volatility in 2023 and 2024, the Kenyan shilling has remained stable at around 129 to the US dollar for more than 16 months. This stability has allowed vehicle importers to price their products competitively, removing the “risk premium” that had inflated vehicle prices.

The increase in new vehicle sales is often seen as a bellwether for broader economic health. The 20% jump suggests that the private sector is cautiously optimistic about future growth. While the tax environment remains challenging and fuel levies are high, there is a sense of hope as the economy seems to be gaining traction. Showrooms along Mombasa Road are filled with eager customers, and the mood is one of cautious optimism as the nation looks forward to what 2026 may bring.