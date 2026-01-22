Kenya’s Aviation Workers Threaten to Ground Flights Over Stagnant Wages

Kenya’s aviation sector is on the brink of a crisis, with the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) announcing plans to shut down all operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) unless urgent action is taken to address long-standing grievances. The union has issued a seven-day strike notice, citing a pay freeze that has lasted for over a decade and alleging that workers are being subjected to discriminatory contracts.

Disrupted Operations Ahead

The warning comes after failed mediation attempts with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), which the union accuses of acting in bad faith. If the strike proceeds, it will cripple Kenya’s aviation sector, with severe economic consequences. Flights could be grounded, resulting in the spoilage of goods like flowers in transit, cancellation of tourism bookings, and significant damage to Kenya’s reputation as a regional travel hub. “We will close the airspace, ground everything, and shut down all Kenyan airports,” warned KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema.

The main issues at the heart of the dispute are concerns over stagnant salaries and exploitative work practices. Aviation workers have not seen a salary review since 2015, despite inflation significantly raising the cost of living. The union argues that this pay freeze has essentially amounted to a pay cut in real terms. In addition, KAWU claims that KCAA is using short-term contracts to avoid providing employees with pensions and job security, further exacerbating the sense of instability within the workforce.

Gender Discrimination Allegations

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the union has also raised concerns about discriminatory insurance policies. Female employees, according to KAWU, are only covered individually, without provisions for their children, a practice the union describes as outdated and gender-biased.

The workers are demanding a comprehensive salary review, secure long-term contracts, and an end to the alleged gender discrimination. If the government fails to resolve the dispute within the next week, the strike is expected to bring the country’s aviation industry to a halt, with devastating effects on both the economy and daily life in Kenya.