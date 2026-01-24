Kenyan Workers Face Steep Pay Cuts as NSSF Deductions Rise

Kenyan workers are set to experience a sharp reduction in their take-home pay starting next month, as the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) enacts its third phase of rate increases, pushing deductions to a staggering Ksh 108,000 for high-income earners. This new hike comes as part of the government’s broader plan to build a massive retirement fund, but the increased financial burden is raising concerns for many workers struggling with the rising cost of living.

Higher Deductions Loom

Effective February 1, 2026, the Tier II contribution limit will rise from Ksh 72,000 to Ksh 108,000, meaning that high-income earners will see a larger portion of their salary diverted into the fund. The Tier I limit will also increase to Ksh 9,000. For those earning more than Ksh 100,000, the monthly contribution will jump from Ksh 4,320 to Ksh 6,480, representing a significant deduction from already tight salaries.

Despite the government’s assurances that the hikes are necessary to secure the country’s retirement future, with the fund now at Ksh 83 billion, many workers are skeptical. “It’s not a tax, it’s savings,” the NSSF insists, but for many, the idea of a comfortable retirement feels distant and abstract, especially when faced with the pressures of everyday expenses like school fees and housing.

Unions and Small Businesses Voice Concerns

The government’s push for higher contributions has triggered backlash from both workers’ unions and small business owners. Unions are wary of the fund’s governance and warn that without clear reforms, there is a risk of mismanagement. Meanwhile, small businesses are feeling the pinch of the new regulations, with many freezing hiring to offset the increased overhead costs associated with the hikes.

One office worker in Nairobi expressed frustration, saying, “You are forcing me to save for a future I might not reach because I can’t afford food today.” The comments highlight the tension between long-term savings goals and immediate financial struggles faced by many in the workforce.

While the NSSF aims to grow the fund to Ksh 1 trillion by 2027 to fuel national infrastructure projects, the new rate increases have left many workers feeling the immediate financial strain. As the government celebrates reaching the Ksh 83 billion milestone, the mood on the streets is one of resignation as workers adjust to tighter belts amid increasing deductions.