Kenyan Water Firms Face KSh 11.6 Billion Loss Due to Cartels and Leaks

Kenya’s water sector is grappling with severe financial losses, with state-owned companies losing an alarming KSh 11.6 billion annually to corruption, illegal connections, and leakages. The repercussions are far-reaching, leaving over 70 water firms on the brink of insolvency and millions of residents struggling with unreliable access to clean water.

Water Theft and Leaks Plague the Sector

According to a damning report from the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), Kenya’s public water companies are enduring massive losses, primarily from a phenomenon known as “Non-Revenue Water” (NRW). NRW refers to treated water that is pumped but never billed. With an average national loss rate of 46%, nearly half of the water produced is either stolen or wasted. This loss rate is more than double the acceptable global standard of 25%. For every two jerricans of water produced, one disappears.

The scale of the theft is shocking. High-rise buildings in Nairobi, often with water flowing 24/7, have reported zero meter readings, signaling the widespread use of illegal connections. The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, which recorded the highest losses at KSh 8.57 billion, has identified a “spaghetti network” of illegal pipes bypassing meters, with some of these connections facilitated by employees in collusion with property landlords.

In informal settlements, cartels divert water from main supply lines, selling it at inflated prices to desperate residents. This illegal trade in water has created a booming black market, with taxpayers unknowingly funding the supply. According to sources within the water company, the extent of the theft is such that the system is operating in technical insolvency.

The Growing Debt Crisis and Consumer Impact

The situation is compounded by a growing debt burden on water firms. With over KSh 25 billion owed to Kenya Power, many companies struggle to pay their electricity bills, leading to frequent pump shutdowns. This vicious cycle of debt, inefficiency, and worsening water shortages leaves consumers paying more for a service that is increasingly unreliable. The rising cost of water, caused by these losses, disproportionately affects the poorest Kenyans, who are already paying a premium for scarce resources.

The report also highlights governance failures as a core issue. The boards of water companies are often filled with political appointees lacking the technical expertise to address the systemic problems. Governance lapses, alongside fiscal mismanagement, have enabled cartels to thrive unchecked.

In counties such as Mombasa, Kisumu, and Kiambu, the situation is particularly dire. In Kisumu, despite the abundant water supply from Lake Victoria, residents continue to face dry taps due to a 40% loss rate at the local water utility. The Senate Committee on County Public Investments has issued a stark warning to local governors to address the crisis or face significant budget cuts.

As Kenya’s water sector sinks deeper into crisis, the average citizen pays the price for systemic failures. The loss of water resources to criminal networks and the inability of the government to plug the leaks—both in pipes and governance—leaves millions with only one option: to keep chasing water vendors.