Kenyan Shilling Holds Steady at 129 Against Dollar Amid Reserves Dip

The Kenyan Shilling has remained remarkably stable at 129.02 to the US Dollar, despite a $258 million drop in the country’s foreign exchange reserves. This resilience is attributed to a combination of Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) policies and continued remittances from the diaspora, providing vital support for the local currency.

Shilling Defies Macro Pressures

Despite the hit to Kenya’s foreign reserves, the Shilling has shown no signs of weakness against the greenback. As of Thursday, January 22, 2026, the currency remained virtually unchanged from the previous week, trading at 129.02 to the Dollar, a level that has brought relief to importers and consumers alike. This marks a notable stability after years of volatility, a trend that many had feared might continue into 2026.

Data from the CBK revealed that foreign reserves decreased from $12,477 million (KES 1.61 trillion) to $12,219 million (KES 1.57 trillion). While this drop is noteworthy, Kenya’s reserves still provide a healthy cushion, covering 5.3 months of imports, well above the statutory minimum of four months, as well as the East African Community’s convergence criterion of 4.5 months.

What’s Supporting the Shilling?

Several factors are contributing to the Shilling’s stability. Key among them are the inflows of diaspora remittances, which continue to supply the local economy with much-needed dollars. Additionally, the CBK’s stringent monetary policies have managed to curb inflation by controlling liquidity, ensuring that the Shilling doesn’t face the kind of pressure seen in previous years.

Further reinforcing the Shilling’s strength is its performance against regional currencies. The Kenyan unit has gained ground against both the Ugandan Shilling and Tanzanian Shilling, underscoring Nairobi’s position as the financial hub of East Africa.

While the CBK’s efforts have helped maintain stability, analysts remain cautious. The drop in reserves, though manageable, requires monitoring as the government faces heavy debt obligations in the coming months. Balancing the need to defend the Shilling and preserving sufficient reserves for upcoming payments will be crucial in the months ahead.

President William Ruto has praised the country’s economic resilience, noting Kenya’s success in avoiding the debt crises that have plagued other African nations. “We have organized our affairs well,” he remarked, pointing to the stable exchange rate as evidence of effective governance.

As the year progresses, the Shilling’s continued stability will be a key indicator of Kenya’s ability to navigate the challenges posed by external economic pressures.