Kenya Sugar Prices Surge to Ksh 157 Amid Production Gains and New Tax

The Kenya Sugar Board (KSB) is grappling with a sharp rise in sugar prices, which have hit Ksh 157 per kilogram this January, despite reports of a significant increase in local sugar production. With concerns mounting over the new price surge, the Board is working to reassure the public that the situation is temporary and tied to recent tax hikes rather than a supply shortage.

Production Surge Versus Rising Prices

Kenya’s sugar industry has seen a dramatic increase in production. The latest report from KSB reveals that local sugar production has risen by 22%, following a 30% increase in sugarcane milling, which now stands at 827,482 metric tonnes. These figures suggest that warehouses should be well-stocked, and the surge in supply should help keep prices in check.

However, consumers are facing the opposite reality. Despite these impressive production numbers, retail prices have soared, with the price of sugar climbing from Ksh 149 to Ksh 157 in just one month. This sharp rise is attributed to a new 4% Sugar Development Levy, which has been introduced to fund factory maintenance and research. The levy, coupled with adjustments in logistics, has resulted in a 5% increase in ex-factory prices, pushing costs onto consumers.

New Levy and Import Surge Add Pressure

The Sugar Development Levy, which was meant to stabilize the industry and support its infrastructure, has quickly become the focal point for the price hikes. The Board maintains that there is no shortage of sugar, emphasizing that the price hikes are a result of the levy and logistical changes rather than a supply deficit. Still, the reality for many Kenyans is that the rising prices are a burden, particularly for households already feeling the squeeze from inflation.

Interestingly, imports have surged as well, with the volume of imported sugar tripling to 32,517 metric tonnes in January. This suggests that traders are preparing for potential future instability, possibly hedging against further price increases or supply disruptions.

The tension between rising production numbers and escalating prices exposes deeper inefficiencies within the supply chain. While KSB urges calm, the gap between production and prices remains a bitter pill for consumers. Unless significant changes are made to streamline operations and offset the burden of new taxes, Kenyans may find themselves paying more for sugar, regardless of how much sugarcane is processed in the factories.