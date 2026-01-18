Kenya Shilling Holds Steady at 129.03 as Reserves Reach $12.4 Billion

The Kenya Shilling (KES) has maintained a steady exchange rate of KSh 129.03 to the US Dollar at the start of 2026, offering signs of economic resilience despite global instability. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) reported this stability alongside a significant rise in the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which now stand at USD 12.4 billion (approximately KSh 1.6 trillion), ensuring more than five months of import cover. This is well above the minimum required by the statutory regulation of four months.

Strong Liquidity and Government Debt Demand

With liquidity levels in the money markets remaining robust, the banking sector recorded excess reserves of KSh 26.5 billion. In terms of government debt, investor demand has been strong, as evidenced by the latest Treasury Bill auction, which saw a performance rate of 128.4%. This continued appetite for government paper signals confidence in Kenya’s fiscal management, providing further stability to the currency and broader economy.

Interbank rates, the interest charged on short-term loans between banks, held firm at 9%, offering further signs of a stable financial environment. For the average Kenyan, this economic steadiness is vital in keeping the cost of imports, including fuel and electricity, under control. As a result, “Wanjiku,” a term often used to refer to ordinary citizens, continues to benefit from this relative calm in a period where many other emerging markets are grappling with inflation and depreciation of their currencies.

However, experts remain cautious, noting that ongoing global tensions, such as the looming “Greenland Crisis” and Middle Eastern conflicts, could eventually have indirect impacts on Kenya’s stability. While the CBK’s reserves offer a strong buffer, analysts stress the importance of vigilance in the face of these external risks. The Kenyan government must ensure that the current gains are protected to maintain a balanced and secure economy amidst a volatile global backdrop.