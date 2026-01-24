Kenya Overhauls Accreditation System to Open Global Trade Doors

The Kenyan government has introduced comprehensive reforms to its national accreditation system, a strategic move designed to enhance compliance and boost the nation’s access to international markets. The overhaul of the Kenya Accreditation Service (KENAS) aims to align the country’s practices with global standards, significantly reducing non-tariff barriers for Kenyan products abroad.

The reforms, outlined in the Kenya Accreditation Service (Amendment) Bill, 2025, come at a crucial time as Kenya seeks to strengthen its trade ties globally. In an era where product quality often dictates international trust, Kenya’s exporters have long struggled with the high costs of compliance and the skepticism surrounding the quality of Kenyan goods in foreign markets. The new measures are set to change this dynamic by ensuring that Kenyan goods, stamped with a “Certified in Kenya” mark, meet internationally recognized standards.

Building Trust and Expanding Reach

Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo hailed the changes as a pivotal moment for Kenya’s manufacturing and agricultural sectors. He emphasized that these reforms will not only streamline Kenya’s accreditation process but also foster a “culture of trust” among international buyers. “When our labs certify a product, the world must trust it,” K’Ombudo stated. “This overhaul gives KENAS the authority to eliminate substandard certifiers and elevate our standards to match those of ISO-certified countries.”

The reforms focus on three key areas: strengthening mutual recognition agreements (MRAs), expanding the scope of KENAS to include additional sectors, and enhancing enforcement powers. The introduction of MRAs will allow Kenyan test results to be accepted globally, without the need for re-testing, particularly in key markets like the EU and US.

Additionally, KENAS will now oversee a wider range of industries, including medical diagnostics and environmental verification, further positioning Kenya as a regional leader in quality assurance.

Economic Impact and Regional Competitiveness

For Kenyan manufacturers, from flower growers to textile producers, these changes are expected to lower the cost of doing business by removing technical trade barriers that have long hindered market entry. These reforms are aligned with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to enhance intra-Africa trade. By harmonizing its accreditation processes, Kenya is poised to become a key hub for quality testing and certification in Africa, potentially attracting multinational firms to set up operations in Nairobi.