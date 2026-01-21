Kenya Faces Huge Economic Loss from Counterfeit Goods, Warns ACA

Kenya is losing KSh 153 billion annually due to the thriving black market for counterfeit products, with the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) sounding the alarm about the widespread consequences of this illicit trade. According to ACA officials, the crisis is not only an economic concern but also a grave public health and safety issue.

Health Risks and Economic Impact

The ACA’s latest survey, released ahead of World Anti-Counterfeit Day 2025, reveals alarming statistics: one in five products on Kenyan shelves is counterfeit. The crisis spans critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automotive parts, and agriculture, with fake goods frequently making their way through online platforms and social media, undermining legitimate businesses and putting consumers at risk.

Dr. Robi Mbugua, the ACA’s Executive Director, emphasized the dangers of counterfeit products: “When you buy a fake brake pad, you are buying a potential accident. When you buy fake medicine, you are buying a death sentence.” The ACA also highlighted the deadly toll counterfeit drugs and alcohol are taking, causing preventable deaths and blindness across the country.

Economically, the KSh 153 billion lost each year is equivalent to the cost of constructing two Nairobi Expressways. This massive financial drain is compounded by the struggle of legitimate manufacturers who cannot compete with counterfeiters who evade taxes. As a result, factories are closing, and jobs are being lost.

Shifting Tactics to Combat Counterfeit Trade

In response to the growing threat, the ACA is shifting its strategy to include stronger consumer awareness campaigns and tighter border controls. While public awareness has risen to 83%, the allure of cheap counterfeit goods remains a significant challenge for Kenyan consumers. The message remains clear: if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The ACA’s efforts are also aligned with the broader “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” initiative, encouraging consumers to support local, legitimate products to strengthen the country’s economy and fight the tide of counterfeits.