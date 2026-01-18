Kenya Cracks Down on Illicit Alcohol Traders with New Asset Seizure Strategy

The Kenyan government is ramping up its fight against illegal alcohol trade by implementing a drastic new policy to seize assets from offenders. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the state will confiscate property—including land, vehicles, and bank accounts—from those involved in the illicit alcohol business. This marks a significant departure from previous methods, which mainly relied on fines.

Seizing Profits of Crime

During a recent multi-agency operation in Kiambu, Murkomen emphasized that fines had become merely a “cost of doing business” for illegal alcohol traders, who often resumed their activities after paying small penalties. “Fines are just a business expense for these merchants of death,” he stated. The new strategy aims to hit criminals where it hurts most—by targeting the assets they’ve acquired through illegal activities. Murkomen went further, asserting that if someone used profits from selling dangerous alcohol to invest in properties, like rental apartments, the government would seize these properties.

The policy is a direct attack on the financial infrastructure of illegal alcohol production, designed to disrupt and dismantle these illicit businesses by focusing on their economic power. Murkomen likened this strategy to the “Al Capone” method, often used against organized crime syndicates, where the government targets financial crimes rather than merely regulatory violations. By treating the illegal brewing business as an economic offense, the government can now freeze assets immediately after an arrest.

Targeting the Supply Chain

The crackdown is also expanding beyond the traders themselves. The government is focusing on suppliers of key materials such as ethanol and methanol, crucial components in the production of illicit alcohol. In a notable development, three tankers carrying these chemicals were intercepted on the Thika Superhighway. Murkomen revealed that the owners of the haulage companies involved will also face asset forfeiture.

While Murkomen’s announcement has garnered praise from some religious groups and activists who view it as a necessary step in curbing alcohol abuse and its social impacts, legal experts have raised concerns about the challenges the government may face in court. Lawyer Danstan Omari cautioned that proving an asset was directly purchased with proceeds from illegal activity will require substantial evidence, a process that may lead to prolonged legal battles.

This new approach follows closely on the heels of Murkomen’s earlier proposal to raise the minimum legal drinking age to 21. It signals the Interior Ministry’s shift in how it views the illicit alcohol trade—no longer just a social vice, but a national security threat requiring robust action. This escalating campaign aims to address the ongoing crisis with decisive measures that extend well beyond traditional regulatory frameworks.