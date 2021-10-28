Kelly, a Ghosn aide, is seeking acquittal in the Tokyo trial.

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive, claimed he was “not guilty of any crime” on Wednesday as his defense concluded up its case in Tokyo, where he is facing jail time for financial malfeasance claims.

Kelly, a US citizen and former adviser to ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, is facing a two-year prison sentence from Japanese authorities.

Kelly, 65, is the sole individual facing charges that Nissan attempted to conceal planned payments to car mogul Ghosn, who skipped bail and fled Japan in December 2019 hiding in an audio equipment box.

Kelly declared in his concluding remarks at the Tokyo District Court, “I was not participating in a criminal plot, and I am not guilty of any crime.”

He went on to say that the efforts done “to find a lawful means to retain Mr Carlos Ghosn after he retired were in Nissan’s best interests.”

Kelly’s lawyers claimed prosecutors had failed to prove Kelly was involved in a multi-year conspiracy to under-report Ghosn’s income.

Prosecutors believe Kelly promised his former boss 9.1 billion yen ($80 million at current values) when he retired.

Kelly and Ghosn, a fugitive from Lebanon, were apprehended in Tokyo in 2018, shocking the corporate world.

They have both maintained their innocence, claiming that no formal agreement on post-retirement remuneration was reached, and hence no disclosure was required by law.

“Because his new level of salary was substantially below what other competitors were willing to pay,” Kelly added, Ghosn “become a retention risk.”

“As a result, we conducted studies and deliberations on how to keep Ghosn, but only to find a legal method, if one existed.”

Nissan, which is on trial alongside Kelly as a corporation, has pleaded guilty and begged the judge for leniency on Wednesday, ahead of the March 3 verdict.

Prosecutors have asked for a fine of 200 million yen against Nissan, but the company’s lawyers claim that the alleged misconduct “was carried out to enrich Ghosn as an individual” rather than the corporation.

It comes after Rahm Emanuel, the future US ambassador to Japan, announced last week that Kelly’s case would be given top priority.

“An embassy ambassador’s number one job is to guarantee the safety of a US citizen on foreign soil,” Emanuel told the Senate.

“I’m going to approach this topic as a former US congressman who understands what it’s like to have a constituent on your mind.”