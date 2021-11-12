Kellogg’s is suing striking workers, alleging that they are intimidating replacements and blocking doors.

The Kellogg Company filed a lawsuit in Omaha against its local union, alleging that strikers are threatening replacement workers when they enter the facility and are blocking entrances.

The corporation, based in Battle Creek, Michigan, has asked a judge to order the Omaha chapter of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union to stop interfering with its operations while employees picket outside the plant. Workers at Kellogg’s three other U.S. cereal mills have been on strike since October 5, joining those in Omaha.

“Employees have the right to legitimately voice their views on this issue, and we respect that right. We requested a temporary restraining order to guarantee the safety of everyone in the vicinity of the facility, including the picketers “Kris Bahner, a spokesperson for the firm, said on Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, the president of the Omaha union declined to comment on the complaint.

Kellogg’s claims that union members physically blocked the plant’s entrance as semi-trucks and buses tried to enter and exit. Furthermore, the corporation stated that some striking workers had threatened the lives of others who worked at the plant. “Threatening that an individual’s wife and small children will be abused (including sexually) while he is away from home working for Kellogg,” according to the complaint. After two days of talks earlier this month, no deal was reached. Kellogg’s began a public relations campaign to try to convince workers on its newest offer, which the union refused to put to a vote. Kellogg’s announced on Thursday that the union’s offer had expired. There are no more meetings planned.

A vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Employees member while he was walking to a picket line to join striking workers at a John Deere distribution factory in northwest Illinois in late October, prompting Kellogg’s complaint. A judge in Iowa imposed a temporary restraining order against Deere employees in Davenport, limiting their picketing to four people at a time.

Kellogg's chief of labor relations, Ken Hurley, said in a video broadcast on the firm's website that the company has tried to address the union's key complaints about its two-tiered system.