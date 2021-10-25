Kellogg’s is facing a $5 million lawsuit over the filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The strawberry-flavored filling of Kellogg’s (K) Pop-Tarts has landed the company in the heart of a class-action lawsuit.

According to USA Today, Anita Harris filed a class-action lawsuit against Kellogg’s in the Southern District of Illinois, alleging that the company misled consumers by advertising and marketing the strawberry filling as containing “a greater relative and absolute amount of strawberries than it actually does.”

According to USA Today, Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts contain 2 percent or less of “dried strawberries, dried pears, dried apples,” and “red 40” as specified on the nutrition label.

According to Fox News, Harris states in her lawsuit that Americans choose strawberries because they have “one of the highest levels of nutrient density of all fruits” and are “an excellent source of vitamin C, essential for immunological and skin health.”

According to Harris, the Pop-Tarts do not provide this high level of health benefit because they contain pears and apples, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

According to USA Today, the complaint claims that the Pop-Tarts “cannot produce a true strawberry taste” because they contain “substantial amounts” of “pears and apples,” and that the red 40 food coloring gives consumers the “false impression” that there are more strawberries in the pastries.

Harris claims that if she had known the truth about the Pop-Tarts, she would not have purchased them, citing the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.

According to Fox News, “reasonable consumers must and do rely on a corporation to honestly identify and describe the components, qualities, and features of the Product.”

While Kellogg’s competitors offer identical products, they list them as “Naturally & Artificially Flavored,” according to the lawsuit.

Harris is suing for $5 million in compensation.

Kellogg’s replied in a statement to Fox News that “it does not comment on pending litigation.”

Kellogg’s stock was trading at $62.00 in premarket hours on Monday, up 12 cents or 0.19 percent.