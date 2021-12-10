Kellogg’s is being chastised by Biden for replacing striking workers.

Kellogg’s management has been chastised by US President Joe Biden for replacing striking workers, and he has encouraged the breakfast cereal company to resolve their labor issue.

Biden, a lifelong supporter of labor rights, said he was “very disturbed” by rumors that Kellogg planned to “permanently replace striking workers” and promised to “aggressively protect” collective bargaining.

In a statement, Biden said, “Collective bargaining is a crucial instrument to preserve the rights of workers who should be free from threats and intimidation from companies.”

After the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Staff, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) rejected the latest contract offer, the corporation stated on Wednesday that it will replace workers.

“Replacing striking workers indefinitely is an existential threat to the union and its members’ employment and livelihoods,” Biden warned.

“I’ve long been opposed to permanent striker replacements and strongly support laws prohibiting them.”

In response, the corporation stated that it had “made every attempt” to reach a wage agreement with labor.

“We agree that this is something that needs to be worked out at the negotiating table. Our goal has always been – and will always be – to establish a fair agreement for our workforce “Kris Bahner, a spokesperson for Kellogg, said AFP.

“We have a commitment to continue to deliver the cereals that our customers and consumers know and love — as well as to the thousands of people we employ,” Bahner said.

The Kellogg’s strike, which began on October 5 in Battle Creek, Michigan, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Omaha, Nebraska, and Memphis, Tennessee, is still going on, according to the union.

The company’s three-tiered salary structure is unpopular among employees.