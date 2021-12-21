Kellogg’s and the United Food and Commercial Workers have reached an agreement to end the cereal plant strikes.

Workers at Kellogg’s cereal factory in the United States have agreed to stop strikes that drew the attention of the White House and other officials amid a surge of labor actions around the country, the firm stated Tuesday.

Workers at Kellogg’s cereal mills in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Tennessee went on strike on October 5, protesting the company’s two-tiered wage structure, among other issues.

After threatening to replace striking workers, the company, primarily known for its breakfast cereals, garnered widespread condemnation, even from President Joe Biden.

Workers voted in favor of an agreement negotiated last week with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM), which covers around 1,400 workers and includes wage hikes and increased benefits, according to the company.

In a statement, Kellogg’s Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane said, “We are glad that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work.”

“We eagerly anticipate their return and the continuation of our popular cereal brands for our customers and consumers.”

“Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production sites heroically stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract,” BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said.

The Kellogg’s issue came amid a wave of threatened and actual strikes across American enterprises in recent months, with workers at hospitals and factories threatening to walk off the job.

After Kellogg’s moved to replace striking workers, the action at the cereal mills grabbed the attention of prominent Washington Democrats, with Biden saying he was “very worried” by the decision.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democrat, spoke at a rally with striking employees in Michigan last week, applauding their struggle against “corporate greed.”