KBC Triumphs as Top-Performing Parastatal in Kenya’s Latest Survey

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has defied past criticisms to earn recognition as one of the top-performing state-run institutions in Kenya, marking a remarkable turnaround. According to the Kenya Track Survey released on January 22, 2026, the national broadcaster is now hailed for its pivotal role in civic education and its successful digital transformation.

Embracing Change: KBC’s Digital Resurgence

Once dismissed as a relic of Kenya’s analog past, KBC has reinvented itself, swiftly emerging as a key player in the country’s media landscape. The survey, conducted from January 2 to 17, 2026, sampled nearly 5,000 respondents across all 47 counties. KBC’s evolution is being celebrated, particularly for its effective use of digital platforms and vernacular programming.

Survey participants highlighted KBC’s efforts to connect with rural communities through broadcasts in indigenous languages. This strategic focus has allowed the broadcaster to tap into an underserved demographic often neglected by commercial media, which typically favors English-language programming.

“KBC went where the commercial stations fear to tread,” the survey remarked, signaling the broadcaster’s successful strategy of addressing the needs of Kenya’s diverse linguistic population.

A New Civic Role

KBC’s emphasis on providing unfiltered, government-sanctioned information has earned the broadcaster a loyal following, especially during times of political uncertainty. As concerns over misinformation rise globally, KBC has positioned itself as a trusted source for election and civic coverage. Many Kenyans are turning to the station for verified facts, distancing themselves from the sensationalism often found in private media outlets.

Alongside KBC, other top-ranking parastatals in the survey include the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), which earned praise for connecting over 60,000 homes, and organizations such as KISE and the National Irrigation Authority.

Despite these achievements, KBC faces the challenge of turning its newfound popularity into sustainable revenue. The corporation’s reliance on government funding remains a concern. Nevertheless, the survey’s results indicate a shift in public perception, with KBC now regarded as an essential institution in the digital age.

From upgraded studios to a growing presence on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), KBC has expanded its reach to both younger audiences in urban centers and older generations in rural areas. Media analyst Jane Wambui notes, “KBC has transformed into a brand that resonates with both Nairobi’s Gen Z and a grandmother in Turkana.”