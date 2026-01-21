Kariuki Ngari Steps Down as StanChart Kenya CEO After Seven Years

In a significant shift at the top of Kenya’s banking sector, Standard Chartered Kenya CEO Kariuki Ngari has announced his retirement, marking the end of a transformative seven-year tenure. Ngari will step down on April 16, 2026, handing over the reins to Birju Sanghrajka as the bank navigates a challenging economic landscape.

Ngari’s departure signals the conclusion of a chapter that saw dramatic changes in the banking sector. When Ngari took charge in 2019, Standard Chartered embraced a bold digital-first strategy, shifting focus from traditional banking methods to mobile platforms. Under his leadership, the bank closed many of its physical branches and heavily invested in SC Mobile, its digital app. While this move alienated some long-time customers, it won over a younger demographic, positioning the bank as a digital leader in the industry.

Challenges and Transition

However, Ngari leaves as the bank faces headwinds. In the nine months ending September 2025, Standard Chartered Kenya reported a significant 38.2% drop in net profit, falling to KES 9.7 billion. The high interest rate environment and increasing loan defaults have put pressure on the bank’s financial performance. Despite these challenges, Ngari exits on a high note, leaving a legacy of digital innovation that will be felt for years to come.

The board has acted swiftly to ensure continuity, appointing Birju Sanghrajka, an insider with years of experience at Standard Chartered, as the new CEO. Sanghrajka’s appointment suggests the bank is opting for stability rather than a radical change in direction. He is expected to focus on strengthening the bank’s position in wealth management, a segment where Standard Chartered currently holds a dominant market share.

Meanwhile, in a broader reshuffle, Nigerian banker Dalu Ajene has been appointed CEO for Standard Chartered’s Africa operations, a role Ngari had also held since 2024. Ajene’s mandate will focus on expanding the bank’s presence in West Africa, particularly Nigeria, as the bank looks to diversify its growth beyond the East African market.

As the Nairobi Securities Exchange reacts to the news, investors are watching closely. Ngari was known for his steady leadership and ability to balance traditional banking values with modern innovation. His exit represents the loss of a well-respected figure in the industry, one who leaves behind both a digital legacy and a set of challenges for his successors to address.