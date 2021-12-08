Kaisa, a Chinese real estate company, has halted its stock trading.

Kaisa, a Chinese property developer, halted share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday on concerns about its capacity to make payments and the risk of contagion spreading throughout the country’s debt-ridden real estate sector.

When the Chinese government launched a campaign last year to reduce excessive debt among real estate corporations such as Kaisa and, most famously, Evergrande, it triggered a crisis in the sector.

Companies that had accumulated massive debt to expand saw the taps shut off and were forced to struggle to finish projects, pay contractors, and fulfill repayments.

Kaisa, China’s 27th-largest real estate company but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to frighten investors by announcing on Friday that it had failed in a proposal for a debt exchange that would have bought it precious time.

It said on Wednesday morning that trading in Hong Kong, where it is listed, would be suspended “pending the Company’s release of a statement containing inside information.”

Kaisa said last month that it would postpone the repayment of some of its bonds by providing an exchange for at least $380 million in notes, which would have allowed them some breathing room to find money later.

However, the offer fell short of the required 95 percent support from bondholders for the plan to proceed.

Evergrande, the most indebted Chinese property business, sparked the current confidence crisis last month when it struggled to service its overseas obligations.

Before Beijing began to rein on the sector, the Shenzhen-based colossus piled up a staggering $300 billion in loans.

Evergrande missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a default as the company prepares for a government-backed mega-restructuring.

Some of the $82.5 million in past-due coupon payments owed by the end of Tuesday — when a 30-day grace period expired — remained unpaid, according to Bloomberg News.