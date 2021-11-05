Kaisa, a Chinese developer, has halted trading as its property woes worsen.

On Friday, Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, halted trading of its shares in Hong Kong, citing rising concerns about the company’s cash flow and China’s critical real estate market.

Kaisa’s issues come as a liquidity issue at Evergrande, one of the country’s top property developers, has brought the industry into the spotlight in recent months, following a government crackdown that has scared investors and fuelled fears of broader economic consequences.

Kaisa’s wealth management products had not been paid on schedule, according to Chinese media, and chief executive Kwok Ying-shing indicated that the company was experiencing “extraordinary liquidity hardship.”

On Friday, the suspension was issued in a brief notice to the Hong Kong stock exchange, but no reason was given.

Last week, the credit rating agencies Fitch and S&P both downgraded Kaisa, citing refinancing issues.

Kaisa was downgraded by Fitch due to “limited finance availability” and “uncertainty concerning the refinancing of a major chunk of US-dollar bond maturities and coupon payment.”

The government’s willingness to push through steps to decrease China’s massive debt is being hampered by problems in the property sector.

After Beijing began cracking down on the country’s massive real estate sector, Evergrande, which is buried under a pile of debt worth more than $300 billion, went bankrupt.

Official media recently reported that local banks have begun lifting some lending restrictions on homeowners and developers in response to central bank orders, hinting that Beijing may be easing some of the restrictions.

For the time being, all eyes are on Evergrande’s coupon payment of $82.5 million, which is due on Saturday.

Bedeo, a Shenzhen-based e-mobility firm, announced the acquisition of Protean Electric from a subsidiary of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group on Thursday.

Chinese regulators have reportedly requested Evergrande billionaire founder Xu Jiayin, also known as Hui Ka Yan, to use his own funds to help the company overcome its debt crisis, according to sources.

Bloomberg reports that his luxury assets, which include a 60-meter boat, business aircraft, and homes under his name, are worth $485 million, which might help cover bond coupons due this year or grace periods that are coming to an end this year.