Kagiyama, the “Gladiator,” and Shcherbakova, the World Champion, skate to victory.

Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, skating to “Gladiator,” won the Turin Grand Prix on Saturday after rising from ninth place overnight.

Mikhail Kolyada of Russia finished second after rising from fourth place, while Daniel Grassl of Austria won bronze, his first medal at this level, to the pleasure of the home crowd.

After an error-strewn short program, Kagiyama, the global silver medalist in 2021, was a poor ninth, but he bounced back in brilliantly on Saturday.

“Of course, I just found out that I finished first, so I’m really astonished,” said Kagiyama, who is 18 years old.

“I didn’t worry about being on the podium or having a decent score going into the long program; all I wanted to do was give it my all.

I couldn’t shift my thinking after the short program, and I was still struggling in practice this morning. I was at a loss for what to do in the scenario.” In the women’s event, world champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia won with a new personal best in the free skate.

Maiia Khromykh, a compatriot, finished second in her debut, while Loena Hendrickx, the overnight leader, took bronze.

Hendrickx, who took first place in the short program on Friday, is the first Belgian woman to win a medal at a grand prix figure skating competition.

In the free skate, Shcherbakova scored a personal best of 165.05 points for a total of 236.78 points.

“My main goal for this tournament was to demonstrate that my quad was back, and I was able to accomplish that,” the 17-year-old stated.

“I made some errors in the little program, which I will correct. The short program must be spotless at all times, but I am pleased with my performance tonight.” Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, four-time world champions in ice dance, won gold.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States finished second, ahead of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin of Russia.

The judges were blown away by Papadakis and Cizeron’s beautiful performance of Faure’s “Elegie.”

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China won the pairs gold ahead of Peng Cheng and Jin Yang of Russia, with Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev of Russia taking bronze.

Sui and Han, two-time world champions, skated to “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and earned 144.48 points in the free program, for a total of 224.55 points.