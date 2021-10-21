Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, loses power due to a blast.

On Thursday, an explosion knocked off power lines in Kabul, putting a further dent in the Taliban’s efforts to stabilize Afghanistan two months after seizing power.

The reason of the explosion was not immediately known, but if it is determined to be an attack, it will be further proof that hardline extremists are using the erstwhile rebel Taliban’s own guerrilla tactics against them.

In a letter to consumers, the Breshna power company reported that an explosion blew out a power pylon in the Qala Murad Beg area of Kabul province, shutting off a 220 kV imported power line.

“As a result, electrical transmission in Kabul and some other regions was shut off.”

Lights flickered and turned dark in Kabul, home to more than 4.5 million people, as the electricity cut off at 6:00 p.m. (1330 GMT), and private generators started in at businesses and affluent houses.

Afghans rely heavily on electricity supplied from their northern neighbors, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, making cross-country power cables a prime target for rebels.

During the Taliban’s own 20-year war against the old US-backed government, the insurgents targeted power infrastructure on a regular basis.

However, after assuming power in mid-August, the movement has been targeted by fellow hardliners, including the Islamic State.

Breshna said in its tweet that it had dispatched engineers to the location, which is just north of the capital city, “and they will begin mending the connection as soon as the situation permits.”