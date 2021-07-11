Juul Labs is waiting for the FDA to make a decision on its vaping products.

With a deadline approaching on Sept. 9, the Food and Drug Administration must decide whether Juul Labs’ vaping products should remain on the market as a smoking cessation option in the United States.

The New York Times reported on Monday about Juul’s fragile position and how the FDA’s decision could be based on two questions: “Will smokers utilize Juul products as an alternative to regular cigarettes, and nonsmokers as an introduction to nicotine? And can Juul truly keep the items out of the hands of children?”

Meanwhile, Juul’s actions may not be aiding the FDA’s cause. The same Times article revealed Juul’s efforts to sway people’s minds about e-cigarettes, which most likely backfired. The whole May-June issue of the American Journal of Health Behavior was made up of 11 Juul-funded studies that cost $51,000 and claimed that e-cigarettes might “avert millions of premature deaths in the United States,” among other things.

Three editorial board members resigned as a result of the publication’s choice to carry the studies.

Major health organizations have requested the FDA to reject Juul’s application because the Washington, D.C.-based business has not made its 125,000-page application public.

Even if the FDA approves Juul products, the company would face thousands of lawsuits and other business challenges.

Juul’s once-controversial appeal among teenagers has waned, with sales dropping by $500 million. Juul announced on June 28 that it would pay the state of North Carolina $40 million in response to charges that it aggressively advertised its products to teenagers.

Juul had vehemently refuted any suggestions that their products were deliberately targeted towards teenagers.

“Our aim is to convert the world’s billion adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes, end their use, and battle underage usage of our products,” according to a page on the company’s website. You must start the age verification procedure to register a 21+ account in order to access all JUUL products and online benefits.”

Juul’s public-relations war is reminiscent of the tobacco industry’s uphill battles, which Juul has aimed to avoid. In 2001, the attorney general of New York filed a case against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. for violating the tobacco Master Settlement Agreement by using billboard advertising.

