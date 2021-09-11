‘Just Shoot Me,’ Recalls Afghan Star’s Surreal Kabul Escape

Aryana Sayeed, an Afghan music diva, remembers asking her fiance one thing when the Taliban took over Kabul’s chaotic airport: “Don’t let them take me away alive.”

Aryana, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers and is frequently compared to US megastar Kim Kardashian, has enraged religious conservatives with her pro-women’s-rights campaigning and figure-hugging clothing.

The 36-year-old musician and former judge of a renowned Afghan music talent show couldn’t stroll around the streets of Kabul without being mobbed by selfie-taking fans.

This added to the surreality of her escape from the place she adored.

Her first effort, on August 15, failed because the jet never took off when Islamists stormed Kabul, forcing US forces to hurry to evacuate foreigners and some Afghans after 20 years of war.

When she tried again the next day, the stakes couldn’t have been higher, with Kalashnikov-wielding fighters surrounding the airport and allied forces attempting to control the desperate masses at its gates.

Hasib Sayed, her fiance and manager, was in a second car talking to her on a walkie-talkie.

“You know, Hasib, if I’m about to be carried away alive, just shoot me,” I told him. At her posh Istanbul flat, she told AFP, “Just shoot me in the head.”

“That was the one thing that made me nervous. I wasn’t afraid of dying in any way.”

Aryana knew she was taking a chance when she opened her own design line in Kabul in July, just as US soldiers began to evacuate and the Taliban retook large swaths of the nation.

She recalled, “I’ve always wanted to provide hope to the future, so I chose to invest.”

When she found herself with a small kid she didn’t even know sitting on her lap, her face shrouded, trying to pass as a normal family as they passed through Taliban checkpoints en way to the airport, her hopes were a distant memory.

“We also cooked up a tale. We instructed this small kid that if we were stopped, he should tell them that I am his mother and that his name is not Aryana. “It’s Freshta,” she announced.

Her betrothed was the first to arrive at the gate, forcing his way past the crowds.

“There were youngsters, little newborns, and people fainting due to a lack of oxygen and space,” she claimed.

At first, US forces refused to let them pass, but eventually relented. Brief News from Washington Newsday.