Jurors Deliberate Whether Theranos’ Founder Is Guilty Of Fraud

Late Friday, jurors began deliberating whether Elizabeth Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star, defrauded investors or sincerely believed that the technology used by her blood-testing business might transform the industry.

After more than three months of testimony, during which Holmes spoke in her own defense, a panel of four women and eight men was tasked with determining whether Holmes is guilty of fraud charges that could land her in prison for years.

Jurors returned home that evening and will resume deliberations the following week.

Prosecutors accused Holmes of choosing “fraud over failure” during closing statements, accusing her of lying to investors and patients as her technology failed and funds ran out.

Kevin Downey, Holmes’ lawyer, responded that Holmes genuinely believed in her innovation and was on the verge of accomplishing her ambition of doing a wide range of blood tests with just a few drops of blood when the company went bankrupt.

“At the first indication of danger, crooks cash out, thieves cover up, and rats escape a sinking ship,” Downey told jurors, noting that Holmes fought tirelessly to the end to save the company and never sold any stock.

Downey stated, “She went down with that ship when it went down.”

If Holmes is found guilty of defrauding investors and clients of her once-hyped company Theranos, which folded after it was proven the machines did not operate as promised, she may face years in prison.

The high-profile case has gotten a lot of press, and it’s raised some interesting concerns about how far businesses might stretch the facts.

At the age of 19, Holmes founded Theranos, offering self-service testing equipment that could run an analytical gamut at a low price and with only a few drops of blood — a promise that was shattered by fraud claims.

From her dark-colored turtleneck sweaters that resembled computer hero Steve Jobs to her dropping out of California’s top Stanford University, Holmes fit the traditional picture of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur in many ways.