Junta reports that a Myanmar military convoy was hit by a roadside bomb near Yangon.

The military and media said that anti-junta dissidents in Myanmar carried out a bomb attack on security personnel in Yangon, with several people dead in the ensuing gunfire.

Since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected administration in February, the Southeast Asian country has been in chaos, provoking large pro-democracy protests and a brutal military crackdown.

Although the majority of conflicts have been recorded in rural regions, many townships around Myanmar have created so-called “people defense forces” to fight back against the junta.

The junta stated in a statement on Saturday that security troops were targeted with a homemade device while traveling through Khayan, a neighborhood of Myanmar’s commercial capital Yangon, on Friday.

“Both groups fired back and forth, injuring a member of the security forces,” according to the statement, which also stated that rifles and ammunition were confiscated as a result of the clash.

“A few terrorists were… (killed), and one was injured.”

At least two dissidents were killed, according to local media, and one was captured.

A “National Unity Government” made up primarily of MPs from Suu Kyi’s deposed party called for a “people’s defensive war” and urged citizens to strike junta assets earlier this month.

Throughout Myanmar, communications towers belonging to the military-owned Mytel firm have been targeted.

Locals in the Sagaing and Magway regions have accused the military of burning down homes and displacing thousands of people this week.

“Because of the local resistance forces, the military has been hammering our region,” a 25-year-old woman from Magway’s Gangaw township told AFP.

“I lost a few pals… I’m heartbroken since I have observed all of their atrocities.”

Another Gangaw township resident reported that scores of homes have been razed in one of the township’s hardest-hit villages, Namg Kar, since September 10 — a start-stop process throughout the last week as monsoon showers kept dousing the flames.

“They attempted to set fire to the entire village. However, it was rainy season, and Namg Kar’s 4,000 residents had fled to a nearby bush, according to the resident.

“They are terrified of the army because they could return to the village at any time,” he explained.

Namg Kar locals were seen carrying buckets of water as smoke rose in the distance and the remains of burned foundations smouldered, according to images obtained by AFP.

A request for comment from the junta has yet to be answered.