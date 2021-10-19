Judge orders France’s Sarkozy to testify in a polling fraud trial.

A judge determined Tuesday that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy must testify in a trial in which his former aides are accused of squandering public cash on polling contracts.

After being prosecuted and convicted twice this year in separate matters, Sarkozy, who enjoys presidential immunity in the case, had stated that he would not testify as a witness in the case.

Sarkozy’s evidence was “essential to discover the truth” about opinion polls commissioned when he was president, according to the judge, who ordered him to testify on November 2.

Sarkozy’s representatives indicated they had no plans to comment “at this time.”

Five former aides and allies of the right-winger who led France from 2007 to 2012 are charged. Over the awarding of polling contracts worth a total of 7.5 million euros ($8.7 million), they face charges ranging from favoritism to conspiracy and misuse of public funds.

Claude Gueant, Sarkozy’s former chief of staff, and Patrick Buisson, a former advisor and major consultant for rightwing politicians, are among them.

Prosecutors claim that the contracts were frequently negotiated directly with institutes such as Ipsos, in violation of French public finance legislation that require open and competitive procurement processes.

During his 2007-2012 reign, critics charged Sarkozy with being “addicted” to opinion polls on topics ranging from his own popularity and policies to public impressions of Carla Bruni, the singer and former top model he married while in office.

The order to testify is the latest tussle between the former president and the French legal system.

Sarkozy was sentenced to a year in prison by a French court in late September for illegally funding his failed 2012 re-election campaign.

The decision came seven months after he was sentenced to a separate prison sentence for corruption.

He is appealing both judgments and will not be sentenced to prison, since the courts have ruled that he can instead wear an electronic bracelet.

The 66-year-old has also been charged with receiving millions of euros from the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi for his 2007 election campaign.