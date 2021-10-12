JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slams Bitcoin once more, calling it “worthless.”

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive officer of JP Morgan, the world’s largest investment bank, has never been a supporter of cryptocurrencies. Dimon has referred to Bitcoin as “fool’s gold” with no intrinsic value on several occasions. At an event on Monday, he reiterated his claim that Bitcoin is not worth investing in, according to CNBC.

However, because of its appeal among investors, Dimon agrees that Bitcoin will be around for a long time. He is also quoted as claiming that he would allow his customers to trade in Bitcoin and provide them with genuine access, while simultaneously stating that investors are adults who can disagree with him. In 2019, JP Morgan developed JPM Coin, a digital currency, and Dimon established a specific section to deal with cryptocurrencies.

Naturally, Dimon’s distrust of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies originates from his long-held assumption that, like China, policymakers would eventually crack down on these digital assets. Recent announcements from the Biden administration and the Securities and Exchange Commission, as previously reported, support Dimon’s views on cryptocurrencies.

One of the reasons Jamie Dimon opposes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is because they can be used for illegal operations like tax evasion, money laundering, ransomware, and cybercrime. The White House shares these worries, as indicated by the administration’s attempt to issue an executive order overhauling the Bitcoin industry’s regulations.

Despite Dimon’s pessimism about the future of cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reports that a segment of investors is positive on Bitcoin, which has seen its value surge in the last month or two. The Volt Bitcoin ETF, an indirect investment ETF that deals with Bitcoin, has already been approved by the SEC. The latest Bitcoin increase and investor euphoria may be a counterpoint to Dimon’s pessimistic position on cryptocurrencies.