JPEGs Aren’t the Only Thing NFTs Can Do. They Are The Community, Access, And Ownership Of The Future.

Many people have heard of NFTs, yet many of them are still confused what they are.

The term “non-fungible token” refers to a token that is not fungible. NFTs are frequently reduced to photos on internet forums, which uninitiated cryptocurrency investors pay hundreds, thousands, or millions of dollars for.

In a similar vein, they insult the industry by claiming that they can save money by simply screenshotting any NFT for free. What these folks don’t get is that the value of the NFT is in the proof of ownership and the benefits that come with it, not in the image itself.

Crypto Punks, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and Crypto Kitties are some of the first NFT collections to achieve fame and a cult following. Having a Crypto Punk, like wearing a Rolex or driving a beautiful automobile, has become a prestige symbol.

VISA purchased a Crypto Punk for $150,000 in August, demonstrating their clout. Members of the BAYC community get access to real-world events such as “Ape Fest” at NFT.NYC, and are similarly influential. A relationship with Rolling Stone and the revelation that Universal Music Group would create a virtual band with four Bored Ape avatars are the most significant developments for the billion-dollar BAYC brand.

This is something that a lot of people overlook. JPEG photos aren’t all that NFTs are. They are blockchain-based digital assets that represent art, experiences, community access, collectibles, and in-game stuff. Consider the last concert you attended. You may have paid $100 for a ticket, but you did not pay $100 for the right to keep that piece of paper. You paid for the right to use that sheet of paper. A Country Club membership is a similar parallel. To obtain entrance to the golf course, pool, and community of individuals at that club, you often need an invitation from an existing club member and must purchase a bond as collateral. An NFT is nothing more than a digital representation of the connection.

Physical goods like as sports memorabilia, paintings, rare musical instruments, luxury watches, footwear, and more can be represented by NFTs. Anything with a group of collectors who value it can be “tokenized” to reflect ownership of the physical item. An art collector, for example, could want to invest in physical art for future value appreciation, but they don’t want to risk hanging it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.