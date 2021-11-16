JP Morgan has filed a $162 million lawsuit against Tesla over stock warrants.

Tesla has been sued for $162 million by JP Morgan Chase over a stock warrants contract, accusing the corporation of “flagrantly” neglecting its commitment to pay the investment bank when Tesla’s stock climbed.

JP Morgan bought a series of stock warrants from Tesla in 2014, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about it, according to the complaint filed in New York on Monday.

According to the contracts, if Tesla’s stock price was higher than the warrants’ “strike price” when they expired, Tesla was supposed to deliver either stocks or cash.

Stock warrants provide the holder the right to buy shares at a predetermined price within a specified time frame, allowing the holder to profit if the stock price rises over the predetermined price.

The warrants were set to expire in June and July 2021, respectively.

“But Tesla has flagrantly ignored its clear contractual obligation to pay JP Morgan in full,” JP Morgan said, adding that it demanded the due shares or cash.

The contracts included a clause that permitted the bank to change the conditions of the warrant “after announcements of important corporate transactions involving Tesla,” according to the bank.

Musk tweeted on August 7, 2018 “At $420, I’m considering taking Tesla private. Funding has been secured.” Tesla made more announcements implying it was going private, and JP Morgan stated it modified the strike price of the warrants as a result of the accompanying volatility in its stock price.

It made another change after Tesla reversed course and stated that it had no plans to go private.

Musk agreed to resign as chairman and pay $20 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2018 to settle accusations that he deceived investors by making false assertions on Twitter about a potential go-private deal that was quickly canceled.

Tesla sent JP Morgan a letter in February 2019 saying that the modifications to the conditions were “unreasonably quick” and “represented an opportunistic attempt to take advantage of increases in volatility in Tesla’s stock,” but the bank’s calculations were not challenged.

Tesla owes the bank 228,775 shares worth $162.2 million that were due on August 5, 2021, according to the bank.

Tesla did not respond to an AFP request for comment right away.

At the closing of trading on Monday, Tesla shares were trading at $1,013.39 per share.