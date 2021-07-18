Journalists and activists were spied on by private Israeli malware, according to a report.

Activists, journalists, and politicians from all over the world have been spied on using cellphone malware developed by a private Israeli corporation, according to revelations released on Sunday, raising concerns about broad privacy and rights violations.

The Washington Post, the Guardian, Le Monde, and other news sources worked on an investigation into a data breach and reported on the use of the software, codenamed Pegasus, built by Israel’s NSO division.

According to sources, the leak involved a list of up to 50,000 phone numbers believed to have been recognized as people of interest by NSO clients since 2016.

Not all of those numbers were affected, and news sites with access to the breach indicated further information about people who were exposed would be disclosed in the coming days.

Journalists from Agence France-Presse, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, Al Jazeera, France 24, Radio Free Europe, Mediapart, El Pa?s, the Associated Press, Le Monde, Bloomberg, the Economist, Reuters, and Voice of America are among the numbers on the list, according to the Guardian.

Citizen Lab, a research group at the University of Toronto, and Amnesty International have previously reported on the use of the malware to hack the phones of Al-Jazeera reporters and a Moroccan journalist.

Two of the phone numbers on the list belonged to women who were close to Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed by a Saudi hit squad in 2018.

The number of a Mexican freelance writer who was later slain at a carwash was also included on the list. His phone was never located, and it’s unclear whether it was hacked.

Numbers on the list also belonged to chiefs of state and prime ministers, members of Arab royal families, diplomats and politicians, activists and corporate executives, according to the Washington Post.

The client who had submitted the numbers on the list was not identified on the list. However, many were claimed to be grouped in ten countries: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to sources.

According to the Guardian, the research reveals “widespread and ongoing abuse” of Pegasus, which NSO claims is designed to catch criminals and terrorists.

The breach was first made available to Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based media non-profit organization, which subsequently shared it with other news organizations.

NSO, a leader in the rapidly developing and highly unregulated private spyware market, has previously stated its intention to comply. Brief News from Washington Newsday.