Journalists and activists have been caught up in an Israeli spyware scandal.

On Monday, European politicians and media organizations expressed indignation over claims that an Israeli firm delivered phone malware used by governments in various countries to spy on activists, journalists, attorneys, and politicians.

Since 2016, when researchers accused the NSO Group of assisting in the spying on a dissident in the United Arab Emirates, the NSO Group and its Pegasus virus – capable of turning on a phone’s camera or microphone and capturing data – have been in the news.

Based on a stolen list of 50,000 phone numbers, a combined investigation by The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde, and other media sites revealed the snooping may have been far more comprehensive.

The leaked phone numbers are thought to be linked to people selected as prospective surveillance targets by NSO clients.

One is tied to the assassination of a Mexican journalist, while another is linked to the assassination of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi’s family.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s chief, said the surveillance was “absolutely unacceptable” if confirmed, a position echoed by France.

“These are horrific crimes that, if verified, will have grave consequences,” said government spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

The exact number of devices targeted or monitored is unknown, and NSO has denied any wrongdoing.

However, allegations that authorities in nations such as Azerbaijan, Hungary, India, and Morocco spied on dissident journalists at home and abroad provoked international outrage.

Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates accounted for the majority of the numbers on the list.

Mediapart, a French investigative news site, said that Moroccan intelligence services had targeted the phones of its founder Edwy Plenel and one of its journalists, and that it had filed a criminal complaint.

Morocco has disputed the allegations, claiming that it has “never acquired computer software to hack communication equipment.”

Pegasus is a very intrusive program that can turn on a target’s phone camera and microphone as well as access data, basically turning the phone into a pocket spy.

It can be installed without tricking a person into starting a download in some instances.

Amnesty International has disputed NSO’s claims that it is exclusively meant for use in combatting terrorism and other crimes, and that any other use is the work of “rogue” operators.

“The Pegasus Project reveals how authoritarian governments use NSO malware to stifle journalists, target activists, and squash dissent, putting countless lives at risk. Brief News from Washington Newsday.