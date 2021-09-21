Jones scores four touchdowns but leaves his father’s ashes in the endzone.

Aaron Jones threw for four touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but all he could think about was a family necklace he misplaced in the endzone at Lambeau Field.

The running back said the necklace had a football-shaped decoration on it, and he had placed his father’s ashes inside, who died of Covid-19 in April.

Jones said on the pitch after the game, “He was truly on my heart.” “I scored, but it went missing in the endzone, so I have to go look for it… We have to track it down.”

He went on to say, “He’d be happy.” “If you’re going to lose it anyplace, lose it in the endzone,” he says.

Alvin Jones Sr. would watch the Packers warm up from the endzone at all of his son’s home games. Jones always made time for his father, sprinting over to where he was watching the game and sharing a little passionate moment with him before the game started.

The Packers’ triumph over the Lions on Monday was the first regular-season game played in front of a sold-out Lambeau Field crowd since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Jones scored three touchdowns on passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who rebounded after a disappointing performance in the team’s humiliating loss to the New Orleans Saints in week one. Jones added a fourth touchdown on the ground.

The loss to the Saints stopped Green Bay’s six-game winning streak in season openers, but the win over the Lions extended their home-opener winning streak to nine games.

Rodgers was chastised by his performance in the Week 1 loss, but he was clearly delighted with his rebound performance.

“I just think people enjoy saying a lot of nonsense. After the game, Rodgers told reporters, “It’s good to come back in here after a game like that.”

Green Bay took control in the second half, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions. Jones carried 17 times for 67 yards and caught six catches for 48 yards.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, completed 22 of 27 throws for 255 yards and four touchdowns. In the third quarter, he connected with Robert Tonyan on a 22-yard touchdown play that gave Green Bay a 21-17 advantage they would never lose.

At the 3:45 mark of the first quarter, Rodgers and Jones connected on a four-yard touchdown pass. On a one-yard pass with just under two minutes left in the second quarter, the duo connected once more. Brief News from Washington Newsday.