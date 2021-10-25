Joint Military Forces Accused of ‘Coup’ in Sudan Arrests

The detention of civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council and transitional government ministries on Monday was carried out by joint military forces, according to the information ministry, in what activists called a “coup.”

Tensions between the military and civilian leaders, who have shared power since August 2019 following the removal of despotic president Omar al-Bashir months earlier, have reached a breaking point.

According to the information ministry, internet services have been disconnected across the country, and the main routes and bridges connecting the capital Khartoum have been closed.

An AFP correspondent reported that dozens of demonstrators set fire to car tyres as they gathered on the streets of the city to protest the detentions.

“Joint military forces have detained civilian members of the transitional sovereign council and a number of ministers from the transitional government,” the ministry stated in a statement on Facebook.

“They’ve been directed to an undisclosed place.”

Despite media claims that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had been placed under house arrest, the statement did not say whether he was among those held.

On state television, patriotic songs began to air.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella organization of trade unions that played a crucial role in organising the anti-Bashir protests in 2019, denounced a “military coup” and urged demonstrators to “vigorously resist.”

The developments come just two days after a Sudanese faction seeking for a civilian-led transition of power warned of a “creeping coup” during a press conference that an unidentified mob attempted to disrupt.

Since the ousting of Bashir in April 2019, Sudan has been through a dangerous transition marked by political tensions and power conflicts.

Since August 2019, a civilian-military administration has been in charge of managing the country’s transition to complete civilian authority.

However, the major civilian group, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which led anti-Bashir rallies in 2019, has split into two parts.

“The current crisis is staged — and it takes the form of a creeping coup,” Yasser Arman, the chairman of the mainstream FFC, said during a press conference in Khartoum on Saturday.

“We reaffirm our faith in the administration, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the reforming of transitional institutions — but not through diktats or imposition,” Arman continued.

Tensions between the two sides have been simmering for a long time, but they erupted after a failed coup attempt on September 21 of this year.

Thousands of Sudanese marched in many cities this week to support the full transfer of power to citizens and to oppose a competing days-long sit-in.