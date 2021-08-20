Johnson & Johnson Names a New Chief Executive Officer.

Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday that Alex Gorsky will step down as CEO in January, handing over the reins to longtime business leader Joaquin Duato.

Gorsky, the company’s CEO since 2012, is stepping down “due to family health considerations,” according to a press release. He will continue to serve as executive chairman.

Gorsky was in charge of the company’s one-shot Covid-19 vaccine development. According to the corporation, his tenure corresponded with a 60 percent rise in research and development.

He was also in charge of a recent opioid settlement with US states, in which the states agreed to pay up to $5 billion over nine years.

Plaintiffs who have sued J&J, alleging that talcum products caused cancer, are still suing the business.

Duato will also join the board of directors of the corporation, where he presently serves as vice chairman of the executive committee.

In a press statement, Duato stated, “I am honored to serve as Johnson & Johnson’s future CEO.”

“As the globe faces tremendous health problems, including the current epidemic, Johnson & Johnson’s opportunity to play a key role in profoundly improving the global trajectory of human health inspires me.”