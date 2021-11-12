Johnson & Johnson is separating its consumer healthcare and consumer health businesses.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said in a press statement on Friday that it planned to split its healthcare and consumer health businesses into two separate businesses.

The “New Consumer Health Company’s” name has yet to be revealed. Alex Gorsky, J&J’s CEO, will hand over the reins to Joaquin Duato on January 3, 2022, but will continue to serve as executive chairman. Gorsky has been the company’s CEO and chairman since 2012.

“Following a thorough review, the Board and management team believe that the planned separation of the Consumer Health business is the best way to accelerate our efforts to serve patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals, create opportunities for our talented global team, drive profitable growth, and – most importantly – improve healthcare outcomes for people all over the world,” he said of the split.

J&J argues that splitting the company will boost management focus, resources, agility, and speed, allowing it to better respond to changing industry trends and consumer demands. The present company will concentrate on prescription pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, including the development of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine as well as sophisticated technology such as robotics and artificial intelligence. This sector is expected to generate $77 billion in revenue in 2021, according to J&J.

The company, which has yet to be named, will focus on self-care and over-the-counter products such as Band-Aid, Aveeno, Neutrogena, and Listerine, among others. According to CNBC, J&J will be embroiled in continuing litigation stemming from cases alleging that J&J’s Baby Powder causes cancer, which the firm denies. In 2021, this industry is predicted to earn $15 billion in sales. Both companies will be listed on the stock exchange.

Soon-to-be “We believe the new Johnson & Johnson and the New Consumer Health Company would each be able to more effectively deploy resources to deliver for patients and consumers, generate growth, and unlock considerable value,” said CEO Duato of the split. J&J estimates that the separation will take 18 to 24 months to complete, but cautioned in a news release that “there can be no certainty regarding the eventual timeframe of the proposed transaction or that the transaction will be completed.” J&J is the latest company to announce a separation, following Toshiba and General Electric. GE and Toshiba intend to split into three separate entities.