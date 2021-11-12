Johnson & Johnson intends to split into two separate businesses.

Johnson & Johnson, the world’s largest pharmaceutical company, revealed plans to split into two publicly traded businesses on Friday, splitting its consumer health arm, which distributes Band-Aids and Tylenol, from its pharmaceutical division.

According to a statement from Johnson & Johnson, the merger will create “two global leaders better positioned to provide improved health outcomes for patients and consumers via innovation.”

After General Electric and Toshiba, it is the third large corporation to announce plans to split apart its operations this week.

Following the announcement, shares of the 135-year-old company rose more than 3.5 percent in pre-market trade on Wall Street on Friday.

Johnson & Johnson intends to separate in 18-24 months, resulting in two publicly traded firms.

The decision was taken after a “comprehensive evaluation,” according to CEO Alex Gorsky.

“The best approach to accelerate our efforts to serve patients, customers, and healthcare professionals, provide opportunities for our great global team, promote profitable growth, and — most importantly — improve healthcare outcomes for people around the world,” he said.

He went on to say that the split “underscores our emphasis on producing industry-leading biopharmaceutical and medical device innovation and technology with the goal of bringing novel solutions to market for patients and healthcare systems while creating long-term value for shareholders.”

In the third quarter of 2021, the consumer health division, which makes Neutrogena skin care products and baby powder, brought in $3.7 billion, accounting for approximately 16% of the company’s overall revenue.

During that time, the company’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine brought in nearly $20 billion in revenue.

The corporation’s more than 136,000 global employees “will remain the backbone of these operations,” according to the company.

General Electric revealed plans to divide into three publicly traded entities earlier this week.

Toshiba announced on Friday that it would be split into three firms, following a drive by investors to increase the company’s stock after a period of turmoil.